Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 12:46 Hits: 3

According to interviews in Politico with former associates of Donald Trump, the president is reveling in the fact he may very well be able to make a third lifetime appointment to…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/trump-associates-fear-his-gloating-about-ginsburg-replacement-will-blow-up-in-his-face-report/