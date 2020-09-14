2020's Summer Was the Hottest Ever Recorded, Scientists Says

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 22:33 Hits: 0

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) said on Monday that this summer was the hottest ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere.

“The 3-month season from June through August 2020 was the Northern Hemisphere’s hottest meteorological summer on record, surpassing both 2019 and 2016, which were previously tied for hottest,” Noaa said.

Since 1998, the ten hottest Augusts have been recorded, and the hottest five since 2015. For 2020, the temperature in August surpassed the average register by 1.19 degrees Celsius.

On August 19, the U.S. National Weather Service recorded the possible highest temperature measured by modern instruments, 54.4 degrees Celsius. The mark was registered in the Death Valley, California.

"Floods in Sudan, over 500,000 people affected and the collapse of 100,000 homes.

The YTD, the period from January to August, was also the second hottest recorded, surpassing the last century average register by 1.03 degrees Celsius and following the 2016 record.

Global warming is accountable for several climate change phenomena like glacier melting, sea level rising, massive blazes, droughts, and flooding. According to environmentalists’ forecasts, billions of people would suffer food insecurity, displacements, and scarcity of resources these extreme weather events.

“According to a statistical analysis done by National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) scientists, 2020 is very likely to rank among the five-warmest years on record,” Noaa added.

