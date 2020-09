Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 12:33 Hits: 22

The FinCEN files are the result of extensive international research on money laundering and financial crime. They show how dirty money is shuffled around the world and how banks fail to stop the flow.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/embargo-fincen-files-how-2-trillion-in-suspicious-funds-sloshed-around-the-world/a-54990287?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf