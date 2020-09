Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 13:02 Hits: 21

GEORGE TOWN: Two men lodged a police report, claiming that they saw a plane crash in Pulau Keramat off Tanjung Bungah here Sunday (Sept 20).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/20/men-claim-sightings-of-plane-crash-off-penang-waters-sar-operations-find-nothing