Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 10:18 Hits: 4

NEW YORK: China's ByteDance is seeking a valuation of US$60 billion for TikTok as Oracle and Walmart take stakes in the short-video app's business to address US security concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday (Sep 20), citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. Oracle will take a 12.5 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/tiktok-bytedance-china-us-oracle-walmart-deal-valuation-13127432