Trump Warns Iran About Retaliatory Attack If It Hurts Diplomat

U.S. President Donald Trump Monday warned that his government would respond to any attack made by Iran with another attack 1,000 times stronger.

His threat came after Iran allegedly said that they will kill the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks, in response to General Qasem Soleimani’s murder early this year.

"Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attacks, against the U.S. in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani,” Trump said.

“Soleimani was targeted due to his planning of a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death and suffering caused over so many years.”

TRUMP: Warns Iran After Reported Consideration of Assassination Plot of US Ambassador pic.twitter.com/CiJP4sSIgq September 15, 2020

However, Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry rejected reports about Tehran’s plot to assassinate Marks and advised Washington to "refrain from using repetitive and rotten methods to create an anti-Iranian atmosphere on the international stage."

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Said Jatibzade said that these are "false accusations" and stressed that his country is resorting to international legal tools to punish General Soleimani's assassins.

“The Islamic Republic is taking international legal measures in relation to this cowardly assassination, although it neither forgives nor forgets that terrorist attack,” he said.

