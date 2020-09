Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 08:05 Hits: 5

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday that there was no plan for her talk by telephone with new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, after a Japanese envoy had told Tsai that Suga might be open to it, prompting concern in Beijing.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/20/taiwan-president-says-has-no-plans-to-talk-to-japan039s-new-pm