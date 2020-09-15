Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Distributed in Saudi Arabia

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 15:32 Hits: 0

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Chemical Holding Co. so that the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine can be developed in Saudi Arabia, the country most affected by the pandemic in the Persian Gulf.

RELATED: Russia to Provide Latam With Over 130 Million Sputnik V Doses

For the Russian vaccine to be used in that nation, the Saudi company must locally register Sputnik V and its clinical studies.

Authorizations for its distribution should be processed with the Saudi General Food and Drug Authority and other relevant authorities, as local outlet Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

If allowed by government agencies, Saudi Chemical would distribute the drug. In the second stage, Russia could even transfer knowledge and train personnel to manufacture the vaccine.

Happening now: South-South e-conference

"COVID_19 shows us the challenges around social security for migrants. We need effort to protect rights of African migrants and their families within the continent and in Saudi Arabia in light of the pandemic."@AkhatorO from @ituc_africapic.twitter.com/WewKU0k5B2 September 15, 2020

Besides manufacturing explosives, Saudi Chemical Holding has companies specializing in the production of drugs and several distribution centers in Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the British medical journal The Lancet published a study showing that preliminary results from the Sputnik V clinical trials had caused no adverse incidents and did generate antibodies against the new coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia, which has a population of 32.2 million, has over 326,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,305 deaths to date. On Monday, its authorities reported 607 new infections and 37 deaths.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russias-COVID-19-Vaccine-Could-Be-Distributed-in-Saudi-Arabia-20200915-0007.html