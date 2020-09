Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 17:48 Hits: 1

The Afghan air force carried out multiple strikes on Taliban positions in the northeast of the country, reportedly also killing women and children. The attack happened a week after long-awaited peace talks kicked off.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/over-30-taliban-fighters-killed-in-afghan-airstrikes-govt/a-54990083?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf