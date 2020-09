Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 19:24 Hits: 5

Around 9,000 asylum seekers have been moved to a temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, 10 days after a fire destroyed the notorious Moria camp. Many resisted initially, fearing that they would get stuck there.

