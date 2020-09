Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 19:38 Hits: 5

Hours after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the mudslinging over her successor began. It's shameful how disrespectful the Republicans are when it comes to the fight for power, writes DW's Ines Pohl.

