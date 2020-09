Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 22:08 Hits: 5

Ricin has previously been mailed to several officials in the White House. The toxin is thousands of times deadlier than cyanide and has no known antidote.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/envelope-of-ricin-intercepted-on-way-to-white-house/a-54991511?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf