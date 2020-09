Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 22:34 Hits: 5

Sharma allegedly sold sensitive information about several topics, like India's defense strategy and defense acquisitions, to Chinese intelligence officials. Two of his alleged accomplices have also been arrested.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-police-arrest-journalist-rajeev-sharma-for-allegedly-passing-sensitive-information-to-china/a-54991458?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf