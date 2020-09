Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 01:43 Hits: 5

Washington said the arms embargo against Iran was permanently extended and the US would take action against UN members that didn't comply with the sanctions. European nations called the move "incapable of legal effect."

