Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 02:38 Hits: 5

U.S. President Donald Trump said he supports a deal that will allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, after threatening to ban the Chinese-owned app in August.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200920-trump-gives-blessing-to-tiktok-deal-with-walmart-and-oracle