Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020

People in England who break new rules requiring them to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 will face a fine of up to 10,000 pounds ($12,914), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200920-england-sets-%C2%A310-000-fine-for-breaking-covid-19-self-isolation-rules