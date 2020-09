Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 04:58 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) has denied that its sewage treatment plant in Rawang discharged effluent into Sungai Gong, causing the river to turn black on Saturday(Sept 19).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/20/iwk-ceo-iwk-not-behind-sg-gong-pollution-illegal-waste-disposal-likely