Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 20:40 Hits: 5

The world community should oppose the United States' use of sanctions to impose its will as a "bully," or expect to face sanctions itself, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-s-zarif-says-world-should-oppose-us-sanctions-or-expect-same-13126530