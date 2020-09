Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 22:44 Hits: 5

Brazil and Argentina, Latin American nations seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, said they intend to so as soon as possible after missing Friday's deadline.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/latin-american-nations-plan-to-join-covax-vaccine-facility-after-deadline-13126608