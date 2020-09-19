Dallas schools apologize after teacher puts 17-year-old accused killer on ‘modern day hero’ list

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 20:45 Hits: 4

The Dallas Independent School District apologized for one teacher’s school assignment that asked students to write about a “modern age” hero. That, in and of itself, is nothing to apologize for. The issue is that the teacher provided a “list” of potential “heroes” that included Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse is the 17-year-old wannabe militia prick who shot and killed two people, injuring one other, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month.

Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree murder, but conservatives, feeling their fascistic oats, have been hard-pressed to condemn this murderous behavior. According to Dallas’s NBC affiliate NBCDFW, the assignment was not approved and was taken down after the teacher added it to the Google Classroom account used by students.

Kristian Hernandez, whose younger brother received the assignment, said that Mahatma Gandhi, Cesar Chavez, Malcolm X, George Floyd, and Joseph Rosenbaum (one of the people killed by Rittenhouse) were also names on the assignment list. "The juxtaposition of George Floyd's name with Kyle's name was just astounding. The value of Black lives are not up for debate, and that’s what it felt like this was sort of getting at — by way of the names that were included."

The assignment came in two parts: a short biography first, followed by a one-page essay on “which of those six people they believed best demonstrated the concept of a hero.” Besides not having any women on it, the list seems incredibly divisive and not particularly worthwhile for a writing assignment. The school has said that students are not required to complete the assignment.

The teacher, who has only been identified as an English teacher at W.T. White High School, is reportedly being investigated over the assignment. Of course, if the teacher is a Fox News viewer he’s seeing people like Tucker Carlson laud Rittenhouse’s violent actions. If the teacher is searching for a message from the White House, he is getting a similar message.

The Dallas Independent School District statement reads: "An unapproved assignment posted in Google Classroom yesterday has been brought to our attention. Understandably, this caused some concern for the impacted students, and we apologize. Campus administration immediately removed the unapproved content and students are not required to complete that assignment. Due to personnel policies, we are not able to comment further, however, the appropriate steps are being followed pending investigation."

