North Carolina has everything riding on this election. Democrats need your help

Once the Democrats broke the Republican gerrymandering of Virginia districts and fair elections were held in 2019, Virginia became a blue trifecta—meaning the Democrats controlled both houses of the state legislature and the governor’s mansion. Democrats immediately restored voting rights, made Election Day a holiday, and extended voting hours. These small actions ensured a Democratic majority for years to come; no dirty tricks, sabotaging institutions, or shady gerrymandering were required. Turns out that being responsive to the people, passing popular laws, and making voting accessible were all that was needed to keep Democrats in power. Novel concept.

North Carolina is on the exact same trajectory as Virginia: Its urban centers have grown steadily, and the suburbs, along with those of the rest of the nation, have turned sharply toward Democrats. The state population has become much younger, much more racially diverse, and increasingly progressive. On the other hand, the state Republican Party—under Michael Whatley and prominent Tar Heel Republicans like Thom Tillis—has followed Trump’s lead in retreating backward toward nativism, division, and racist rhetoric. Their fearmongering has not only backfired, it has been a driving force in turning younger progressives in the state into activists.

It’s easy to focus on the national races right now, but the change and the power comes from winning the state legislatures. Daily Kos has targeted 47 legislative candidates in several states this year to make that happen. In North Carolina, we have a very real opportunity to flip both the General Assembly and the State Senate from red to blue, meaning fully funded education, access to health care, rolling back attacks on women’s health, and automatic voter registration are all within reach. When Virginia obtained the blue trifecta, Democrats raised the minimum wage, expanded renewable energies, and granted legal driving privileges to undocumented immigrants—all in a single day. That can be North Carolina this year, and with the 2020 redistricting effort, this is our chance to turn this state blue for at least the next decade.

To understand how this sea change is possible, we have to first understand what happened to North Carolina's Republicans, who went from being fully in charge with supermajorities to resorting to outright ballot fraud to win once it was clear North Carolina couldn’t handle any more Republican rule. Once conservatives took firm control in 2012, Republican legislators immediately passed voter suppression laws, let public schools languish, and gutted environmental regulations, which led to a devastating coal ash spill in 2014.

Their biggest “accomplishment” was passing the notorious anti-transgender “bathroom bill,” which cost the state dearly with boycotts. The state lost billions of dollars in revenue from the NCAA canceling games, to canceled concerts, to shutting down planned corporate expansions, to abandoned projects—even to lost television productions. The Netflix show Outer Banks was supposed to take place in the Outer Banks of North Carolina—but the producers found that even South Carolina was a more tolerant place.

People hated what the GOP was doing, but rather than listen to their changing constituency, North Carolina’s Republican legislators got to work on suppressing their votes instead. They first tried to pass a voting law that an appeals court thankfully struck down, saying it targeted “African Americans with almost surgical precision.” For example, they targeted voter IDs to eliminate the ones most likely to be used by African Americans, and eliminated Sunday as an early voting day, which Black churches would likely have utilized. They then tried to pack the state’s high court—but in a comedy of errors, wound up ensuring Democratic control. Democrats now have a 6-1 advantage on the state’s Supreme Court. This turned out to be a very good thing.

The North Carolina Republican Party tried to run an electoral scam so bad that it made national headlines. Republican operative Thomas Hofeller was a master of secrecy and designed a gerrymander of North Carolina that was so deviously well-crafted that even if the Democrats would have won the majority of votes, the GOP would still have controlled a supermajority of seats. The strategy behind the gerrymander, along with the census tampering, was discovered in documents that Hofeller’s daughter, Stephanie, made public after his death. As a result, the gerrymandered map was struck down in late 2019.

Without the willful sabotage they were counting on, the GOP has been losing bigly in North Carolina. The city of Charlotte, which was to hold the Republican National Convention, elected Vi Lyles, the first African American woman to become mayor. Charlotte now has an African American police chief, fire chief, school board chair, district attorney, and sheriff. The former Charlotte mayor, who happens to also be the former Republican governor, Pat McCrory, let his racist flag fly over the diversity in city leadership. No wonder he’s upset: He signed into law the worst voter suppression law in the nation to keep Blacks from voting, and now that it’s been thrown out, Vi Lyles holds his former seat in Charlotte and Roy Cooper sits in the governor’s mansion. Meanwhile, McCrory hosts a pathetic local radio show that I doubt you’ve heard of.

Counties all across North Carolina that were reliably red are now up for grabs. This is especially true of the “exurbs,” which are counties that surround the suburbs. This means Cabarrus and Union counties, which surround Mecklenburg, and Franklin and Harnett counties, which are close to Wake. This also means NC-08 and NC-09 are both in play this year for the Democrats. Both candidates are also Black women, which must be driving McCrory and his ilk nuts.

To win back the state legislature, Democrats only need to win a handful of seats this November. The heavy lifting was done back in 2018 when several seats were flipped, and there are plenty of toss-ups to choose from. Remember: These races are much cheaper than their national counterparts, so a small donation can go a long way. Turning North Carolina blue this critical year will then go a long way to helping national races for the next decade ... so let’s make it happen!

All 50 of North Carolina’s state senate seats are up. In 2018, the GOP lost their supermajority in the chamber. Democrats gained six seats, reducing the Republican majority from 35-15 to 29-21.

For 2020, Dems need four seats to get to a tie, and five seatsfor an outright majority.That’s not a hard lift now that the awful gerrymandered map is gone. There are competitive seats scattered across the state, spanning the suburbs across Fayetteville, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem. With a new, fair map and a blue wave election year, it’s very possible. Help if you can!

These are the seven likeliest seats being targeted for the flip:

