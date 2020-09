Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 11:41 Hits: 0

Poisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has said on his Instagram feed that he is slowly regaining strength following weeks of only being "technically alive" at a Berlin hospital.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alexei-navalny-posts-photo-of-himself-walking/a-54986600?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf