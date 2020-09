Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 18:26 Hits: 3

After the devastating fires in the Moria migrant camp on Lesbos, Muhammad spent days on a sealed-off section of road with thousands of others. His most fervent wish is to leave the island, as DW's Max Zander reports.

