Category: World Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 11:40 Hits: 0

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned that China was ramping up its military pressure and that the threat of a military intervention against Taiwan had "intensified". Wu said that after China's crackdown in Hong Kong, "Taiwan might be next".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20200916-taiwanese-fm-on-china-after-hong-kong-taiwan-might-be-next