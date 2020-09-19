Blocked at a camp in Greece's Samos, refugees demand legal justice

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 10:37 Hits: 0

On the Greek Island of Samos, refugees have been on a hunger strike since the start of September. Protests began when one refugee died after not receiving cancer treatment. Inhabitants of the refugee camp say that there is little access to any medical resources, even essential treatments. A French lawyer who visited the Samos refugee camp herself confirmed these testimonies and documented the situation with images.

