Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 15:12 Hits: 3

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted in a Hollywood movie as a hero who helped save Tutsis during the Rwandan genocide, told the New York Times he believed he was flying to Burundi at the invitation of a pastor, but was instead lured to Rwanda and arrested on terrorism charges,

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200919-exiled-hotel-rwanda-hero-claims-he-was-duped-into-flying-back-to-kigali