Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 16:44 Hits: 3

NAIROBI, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- When Quenter Oloo started trading in imported mahogany timber in the bustling downtown streets of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, she was not sure whether a breakthrough would be realized.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/20/feature-kenyan-women-defy-stereotypes-to-venture-into-male-dominated-businesses