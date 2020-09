Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 14:26 Hits: 3

Despite the destruction of its natural treasures, President Bolsonaro has said Brazil is an 'example for the world' in its handling of the environment.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/09/fires-continue-ravage-brazils-amazon-rainforest-pantanal-wetlands-200919142622878.html