Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 16:15 Hits: 3

Qassem Soleimani, widely believed to be the second most powerful man in Iran, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/09/iranian-commander-vows-avenge-assassination-top-general-200919151311090.html