Saturday Snippets: 1000s of abandoned wells leak methane; no relief for strapped states and cities

Saturday Snippets is a regular weekend Daily Kos feature.

• Companies are abandoning natural gas wells, letting them leak methane forever: There are more than 3.2 million deserted oil and gas wells in the United States. More are being added all the time. In the past five years, 207 oil and gas companies have gone belly-up. By the end of 2022, that number is predicted to be twice as high with lower prices from the glut of oil and especially natural gas making many wells uneconomic. But before abandoning them, many companies cap their wells to await higher prices. Capping is only good for 20 or so years, and over time thousands of low-producing wells are orphaned, meaning “there is no associated person or company with any financial connection to and responsibility for the well,” according to California’s Geologic Energy Management Division. And that means the fiscal burden for plugging these wells falls on the states. Until then, surveys of hundreds of these deserted wells show, most are leaking methane. Over 20 years, methane is 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. Very bad news for the environment.

Eric Lebel and Lisa Vielstädte, researchers with the School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences at Stanford, use a magnetometer to locate abandoned oil and gas wells buried near La Honda, Calif.

Mya Frazier writes “...these artifacts of the fossil fuel age are ubiquitous, obscured in backyards and beneath office buildings, under parking lots and shopping malls, even near day-care centers and schools in populous cities such as Los Angeles, where at least 1,000 deserted wells lie unplugged.” Good measurements of methane leaks didn’t get started until nearly a decade ago. Now, about 1,000 of the millions of abandoned wells have been gauged in U.S. In 2016, Mary Kang found that 90% of the 88 wells she measured in Pennsylvania were leaking methane. The cost of plugging a single well varies widely. But just plugging California’s estimated 5,500 deserted wells could cost $550 million, according to a report released earlier this year. But that’s nothing to what the cost will be if the oil and gas industry collapses and gives up operations altogether. Plugging and decommissioning 107,000 active and idled wells could go as high as $9 billion. So far this year, California has approved 1,679 new drilling permits.

• Thai national park is sending rubbish back to the tourists who left it: The 2,000-square-mile Khao Yai National Park north-east of the Thai capital Bangkok is known for its waterfalls and wildlife. Since visitors must register with their names and addresses, it makes it easy for park authorities to track them down if they leave rubbish behind. And that is what they’re doing.

• Are cases of bruxism—teeth grinding and jaw clenching—soaring during pandemic? The author’s dentist told her that she has seen a surge of patients afflicted with teeth-grinding and jaw-clenching since the coronavirus struck. “It’s astronomical,” she says. “I’ve seen more patients with problems from grinding in the last few months than I have in the rest of my career.” It’s not known whether this is a product of stress from the pandemic, the pandemic recession, or the pathetic political response to both. Scientists haven’t conducted studies to show definitively that stress can cause bruxism. But they have found that nighttime teeth-grinding commonly occurs from stress, anxiety, depression or other psychological issues. That grinding might cause disrupted sleep and that can affect mood and emotions during the day, according to Sylvia Kriebig, a research psychologist at Stanford University in California, who studies the bodily effects of emotions. Other causes can also cause clenching and grinding: neurological conditions, gastroesophageal reflux disorder, sleep apnea, are all culprits. Whatever the immediate cause, no studies are needed to determine whether some of us will continue to grind our molars to powder as long as the current crew remains in charge of the White House and Senate.

• CBPP recommends 15% increase in SNAP (food stamp) benefits: The increase would reach 16 million people, including 7 million children, until unemployment falls significantly. This would amount to about $25 more per person per month, or just under $100 per month in food assistance for a family of four at a time when 1 in 5 children in the United States are suffering “food insecurity,” a euphemism for not having enough to eat.

MIDDAY TWEET

Stop saying election 45 days away. Voting already started. 100,000 voted by mail in NC & huge early voting turnout in VA In-person early voting starts today in MI, NJ & VT & absentee ballots mailed in AL, DE, GA, ID, IN, LA, MI, NJ, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VT, VA & WY via @mcpli September 19, 2020

• A look at the Pentagon’s “heat wave” weapon some folks wanted to use on protesters: The device, which is not new, produces radio waves, creating a “focused beam of millimeter waves at a frequency of 95 gigahertz” that is only “physically capable of reaching a skin depth of about 1/64 of an inch.” A Defense Department FAQ describes how it was tested on volunteers, and takes note of two burn injuries it caused, in 1999 and 2007.

• Urban Institute responds to Trump’s fearmongering appeal to “suburban housewives.” The suburbs aren’t under attack. They can be places of opportunity for all. The institute states:

• Warren Harding’s grandson by his lover wants the former president’s body exhumed:James Blaesing, the grandson of the 29th president and Nan Britton, is suing to have Harding’s body dug up “to establish with scientific certainty” that he is the 29th president’s blood relation. But one branch of the Harding family says it’s all just an effort to get attention. They don’t dispute Blaesing’s claims and agree that his mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was the offspring of Britton and Harding, who had no other children. Five years ago, AncestryDNA, a DNA-testing division of Ancestry.com, said the connection is clear. The dispute arises amid preparations to commemorate Harding’s 1920 election with a new presidential center in Marion, Ohio, a city near which he was born in 1865. “Sadly, widespread, public recognition and acceptance by the descendants, historians, and biographers (and Mr. Blaesing himself) that Mr. Blaesing is President Harding’s grandson is not enough for him,” relatives said in a court filing.

• Native woman battles to rename Bismarck, North Dakota’s Custer Park: Melanie Moniz, a citizen of the three affiliated tribes of Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara, has become increasingly vocal about changing the name of the park. Said Moniz, Custer, best known for his blunder at the Little Big Horn, committed various acts of genocide, refused to lead Black soldiers in the Civil War, raped a Cheyenne woman, and supported slaughter of the buffalo to starve the Plains tribes. A formal request for changing the name was submitted in December, but the park board and others treated it with “disrespectful and dismissive behavior,” she said. "The policy states that a park may be named after an upstanding person who has contributed to the community, which is disheartening because Custer has never been [that] to our community.” Custer’s names is, in fact, plastered all over the West. Several towns are named for him, and six states have Custer counties.

• Under student pressure, Denver Public Schools plan to upgrade classes with more Black, Indigenous and Latino history: The DPS school board will vote in October on the “Know Justice, Know Peace Resolution,” the name of a podcast that students in the Black Student Alliance put together.

• Bloomberg reports that Wall Street is losing faith that Congress will rescue states, cities: The HEROES Act the House Democrats (and one Republican) passed in May contained $1 trillion for states and cities. Trump falsely called this a “bailout,” and the GOP-dominated Senate has refused to even vote on the bill. Perhaps if the stock market were to take a big tumble over this failure, Trump would put some pressure on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Or maybe he would simply deny that the market was plummeting, adding something else to the list of what he calls hoaxes.

