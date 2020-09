Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 10:52 Hits: 5

The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has threatened retaliation against everyone who had a role in the January killing of a top IRGC general by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

