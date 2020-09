Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 15:13 Hits: 5

Belarusian police have detained dozens of protesters in Minsk, as hundreds of people marched through the capital demanding the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-police-detain-dozens-of-female-protesters-in-minsk/30847467.html