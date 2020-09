Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 15:17 Hits: 3

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg means that US President Donald Trump now has a chance to nominate a replacement. Even if he loses the election in November, could he still shape the Supreme Court?

