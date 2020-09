Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 15:19 Hits: 3

Tens of thousands of people have massed close to Thailand's royal palace demanding the resignation of the prime minister. The protests took place on the anniversary of a 2006 coup that ousted ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

