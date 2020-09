Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 16:36 Hits: 5

Police dragged the women into police vans as they stood with linked hands. They were attending the 'Sparkly March,' demanding embattled president, Alexander Lukashenko, step down in the wake of controversial elections.

