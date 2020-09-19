The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, IS activities are increasing

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, IS activities are increasing Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein spoke to FRANCE 24 about the challenges facing his country and the whole region. He said the Islamic state group (IS) was still a threat and that the number of ISIS fighters and their networks was higher than a recent UN estimate of 10,000 in Iraq and Syria. "We are sure we can defeat IS," he says, "but we need cooperation with many other countries."

https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20200919-iraqi-minister-of-foreign-affairs-warns-in-some-areas-is-activities-are-increasing

