Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 15:39 Hits: 3

Belarusian riot police detained hundreds of women on Saturday as around 2,000 opposition protesters marched through the Belarusian capital Minsk demanding an end to President Alexander Lukashenko's rule.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200919-belarus-police-detains-hundreds-in-women-s-anti-lukashenko-protest-in-minsk