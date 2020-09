Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 17:08 Hits: 3

KABUL (Reuters) - A twin airstrike on a Taliban base in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz killed at least 12 civilians and injured more than 10 people on Saturday, provincial officials and Taliban officials said, as the warring sides hold peace talks.

