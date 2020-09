Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 15:54 Hits: 5

On a cool Friday night in a heated political year in Washington, several hundred people clutching candles, flowers and signs quietly gathered on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the death of liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mourners-across-the-united-states-honor-trailblazer-ginsburg-13126150