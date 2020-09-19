Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Absorbing the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 11:30 Hits: 5

NY Times:

Court Vacancy Injects New Uncertainty Into Rancorous Election Battle After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it was not clear that President Trump’s right-wing coalition would be more motivated by a confirmation fight than the alliance of liberals and moderates supportive of Mr. Biden would be. Even more than the presidential race, the campaign for control of the Senate could well be upended by a sudden focus on the Supreme Court, with uncertain consequences for both parties. Republicans are defending a large number of seats, including several in moderate and battleground states like Colorado, Arizona and North Carolina, where a vituperative confirmation process could be challenging for the party.

Two very smart former Senate GOP staffers both read McConnell's concluding sentence the same way - that he's not committing to a vote before the election because he knows he may only have votes in a lame duck (if then). September 19, 2020

This is the story. Not enough written about it yet.

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." https://t.co/tmqt9wUt1k September 18, 2020

????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Take a moment. Breathe. And then we fight for our country the way she always did for us. Or we will lose everything. September 19, 2020

That woman died with so much pressure on her shoulders, and she won’t even be mourned like a human. She’ll be mourned like a defense wall that crumbled. September 18, 2020

Sigh.

Political fallout from quick nomination: 1. Firm up conservative base. 2. Give anti-anti-Trumpers the cover they have been yearning for. 3. Mobilize Democrats in a way that Biden alone never could. 4. Kill GOP among suburban women. Long term fallout for court. Much worse. September 19, 2020

“If Trump and Republicans replace Ginsburg it will destroy the remaining public legitimacy of the Supreme Court. Full stop.” https://t.co/VOX1247yTG September 19, 2020

3. A SCOTUS fight will raise the kind of issues that will make it impossible for Trump to come back in the suburbs, and he will drag down other Republicans with him. 4. Right after placing his main message bet on the economy, this diverts him into a whole different direction. September 19, 2020

Ok, back to business:

Outside of Duluth, MN, Joe Biden is delivering remarks at a union carpenters training facility. He continues to paint his campaign against Trump as "Scranton versus Park Ave" and says he spent a lot of his life "with guys like Donald Trump looking down on me." September 18, 2020

“No one is better than you,” says Biden. No one is better than you and everyone is equal.

Katherine Eban/Vanity Fair:

“That’s Their Problem”: How Jared Kushner Let the Markets Decide America’s COVID-19 Fate First-person accounts of a tense meeting at the White House in late March suggest that President Trump’s son-in-law resisted taking federal action to alleviate shortages and help Democratic-led New York. Instead, he enlisted a former roommate to lead a Consultant State to take on the Deep State, with results ranging from the Eastman Kodak fiasco to a mysterious deal to send ventilators to Russia. According to one attendee, Kushner then began to rail against the governor: “Cuomo didn’t pound the phones hard enough to get PPE for his state…. His people are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”

Joe Biden: "I spent a lot of my life with guys like Donald Trump looking down on me—looking down on the people who make a living with their hands, people who take care of our kids, clean our streets." https://t.co/wNJV9JrYOqpic.twitter.com/qAmKwR9vdM September 18, 2020

Pew Research:

U.S. Public Now Divided Over Whether To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns about the safety and effectiveness of possible vaccine, pace of approval process About half of U.S. adults (51%) now say they would definitely or probably get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 if it were available today; nearly as many (49%) say they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated at this time. Intent to get a COVID-19 vaccine has fallen from 72% in May, a 21 percentage point drop. The share who would definitely get a coronavirus vaccine now stands at just 21% – half the share that said this four months ago.

No one trusts Trump on this. A vaccine will need to come after the election to restore trust.

Politico:

‘All Paths to 270 Lead Through the Latino Electorate’ When it comes to Latino voters, are Democrats worried about the wrong thing? A conversation with Stephanie Valencia about one of 2020’s most pivotal groups. One point that concerns Valencia is where messaging intersects with a very real gender gap. Latina women support Biden over Trump by massive margins, but they vote at lower levels than white women or Black women. Combine that with the reality of campaigns — “you often end up focusing on the people we know are definitely going to vote [and] nonvoters get kind of stuck in a cycle of not being communicated with” — and Democrats are leaving potentially millions for Biden off the table.

Biden, in an embarrassing senior moment, recites the divergent biological methods of two possible vaccines (molecular structure versus immune system enhancement) and also details the chemical specifics how they have to be stored and transported. Awkward! September 18, 2020 NBC News: Progressive groups mobilize Latino voters in North Carolina by tapping culture, youth Children of immigrants and Hurricane Maria refugees have helped expand North Carolina's Latino electorate. The number of North Carolina Latinos who voted rose to 186,000 in 2016 from 77,000 in 2008, according to the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials. NALEO projects that about 230,000 of the 338,000 North Carolina Latinos eligible to vote will do so in November. Latinos are just 4.4 percent of the state’s electorate. But a poll released Wednesday by CNN showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are near even in the state, upping the value of the slice of votes. Trump won the state in 2016 by 3.6 percent of the vote. Polling by Equis Research shows Biden performing well with Latinos in the state. He leads 64 percent to 24 percent in its latest poll. He even performs better than Trump, 57 percent to 38 percent, on who would do better on the economy, an issue Trump has used to gain ground with Latinos in other states, such as Florida and Arizona. A pastor in Idaho who called himself a "no-masker" during a service and repeatedly questioned the veracity of coronavirus case reporting is in the ICU after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/9lf7vb1nJC September 18, 2020 NY Times: This Is How Biden Should Approach the Latino Vote Some ways of talking about race and class are more effective politically. And not just with Hispanics. Our recent research opens a window onto these voters. One of us studies racism in American law and politics; the other runs an organization dedicated to expanding the electorate. Both of us have roots in Latino communities. This spring, we teamed up to study what was happening among Hispanic voters and to fashion a strategy for drawing our communities — Latinos and others as well — into a multiracial progressive coalition. With the help of two liberal pollsters, Joshua Ulibarri and Celinda Lake, we conducted 15 focus groups with members of various Hispanic communities across the country and ran a national survey. We also polled large cohorts of whites and African-Americans. New NYT/Siena poll of Maine: Collins supports Trump -Too much 49% -Too little 8% -Right amount 38% Approve of Collins vote to confirm Kavanaugh: 38/55 Approve of Collins vote to acquit Trump: 43/55 September 18, 2020 Susan Collins trails Sara Gideon in this poll by five points. Maybe she shouldn’t have voted for Kavanaugh. Sarah Smarsh/Guardian: How is arguing with Trump voters working out for you? “‘Cult’ is definitely a convenient shorthand that rapidly conveys the gist of the situation at Westboro and communities like it: a small, fringe group that exerts an inordinate amount of control over its members, exalting itself to special status via claims of unique access to truth,” Phelps-Roper told me via online message. All the same, she confirmed that she doesn’t use the term because it shuts down communication channels. “People tend to dismiss cult members as crazy or stupid, rather than complex human beings like everyone else,” she said. “That makes compassion and real understanding more difficult, and it can give us a false sense of security that we’re not subject to the same kinds of forces that draw people into these groups and keep them there.” Plus, Phelps-Roper explained, she can’t get through to her family by lobbing labels that make them bristle. “I want to reach Westboro members – to help convince them that there are other, better ways of living in the world,” she said. “If I use a needlessly pejorative word like that to describe people who are earnestly trying to do what they believe is right, I’m throwing obstacles in my own path and making change even more difficult than it naturally is.” Gallup: Donald Trump's favorable ratings are 41-57 (-16) Joe Biden's favorate ratings are 46-50 (-4) While both are under 50, that Joe Biden is 12 net points higher than Trump is a key reason why his attacks on Biden are not sticking like they seemed to with Hillary. September 18, 2020 Paul Waldman/WaPo: Trump can’t decide whom he should tell people to hate “Law and order” is so yesterday, or at least the Trump campaign seems to believe. As McClatchy reports, the TV ads the Trump campaign is now airing in battleground states “make an economic case for the president over his Democratic opponent.” “None of the commercials mention the crime and protests that were prevalent in the campaign’s previous messaging and repeated in full-throated speeches at the party’s convention,” McClatchy continues. It’s almost as though the idea that Joe Biden is responsible for violence that occurs while Donald Trump is president makes about as much sense as the idea that Biden should have implemented a national mask mandate. The public, whose ability to rationally weigh evidence and logic is sometimes limited, seems nonetheless to have grasped that Trump’s claim to be the guarantor of order made little sense. It’s fascinating to watch Trump’s toadies pivot from “Biden can’t string a whole sentence together” to “he’s on drugs” or “he’s getting help somehow.” I don’t think it’s gonna work, but it doesn’t stop them. September 18, 2020 And your musical interlude: YouTube Video YouTube Video

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1978520