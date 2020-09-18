Madrid To Limit Movement Amid COVID-19 Resurge

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 22:59 Hits: 0

Madrid will restrict movement to almost a million people in 37 "healthcare zones" from September 21 to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional government's authorities announced on Friday.

Madrid Community's president Isabel Díaz Ayuso said during a press conference that gatherings would be limited to six to ten people, and health workers will perform a million tests.

"What we must do is to take measures in very specific areas where the virus has spread much more, and what we need to do now is to apply quarantines and make sure they are complied with, diagnose and follow infected cases," Ayuso explained.

About 13 percent of Madrid's population lives in the region affected, including 26 healthcare zones in the city of Madrid and 11 in the municipalities of Fuenlabrada; Humanes; Moraleja de Enmedio; Parla; Getafe; San Sebastián de Los Reyes, and Alcobendas. According to the authorities, these areas report 24 percent of the active cases detected over the last week.

"The Community of Madrid has issued a new Sanitary Order, with the aim of continuing to contain the coronavirus. The measures are applied in the following basic health areas."

The residents will be allowed to go to work, school, visit the doctor, and take care of the elderly. However, parks will remain close, and shops, bars, and restaurants must close at 10:00 pm.

The measures will last initially for 14 days as these areas have reported over 1.000 infections per 100.000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. Figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday showed that in the previous 14 days, 43.939 new infections were registered in Spain's capital.

As nine out the ten hardest-hit municipalities of the country are in the capital, Madrid has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, and 64 percent of its intensive care units are already occupied. On Friday alone, 1.613 new infections were reported.

