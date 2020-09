Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 08:12 Hits: 5

In a country convulsed by crises and outrage, Lebanon's women are often leading civil action fighting for systemic change, as Sina Schweikle reports from Beirut.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-lebanon-women-drive-the-fight-for-change/a-54979011?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf