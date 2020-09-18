The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hundreds Of Hasidic Pilgrims Leave Belarus-Ukraine Border After Being Stopped By COVID-19 Restrictions

Hundreds Of Hasidic Pilgrims Leave Belarus-Ukraine Border After Being Stopped By COVID-19 Restrictions Hundreds of followers of the Breslov Hasidic movement who were trying to reach the central Ukrainian city of Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, have begun leaving neutral territory along the Belarusian-Ukrainian border after they were refused entry to Ukraine over measures banning foreigners from entering the country to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

