Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 12:39 Hits: 0

The Kremlin has called reports that Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, who Germany and other Western governments say was poisoned with a nerve agent, ingested the substance via a water bottle in his hotel room in Siberia "absurd."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kremlin-calls-report-about-novichok-found-on-navalny-water-bottle-absurd-/30845906.html