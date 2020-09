Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 20:32 Hits: 0

If former Vice President Joe Biden carries every state that fellow¬†Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and flips at least three Rust Belt states that President Donald Trump won (Pennsylvania,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/polling-experts-detail-why-trump-could-still-win/