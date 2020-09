Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 00:05 Hits: 5

Attorney General Bill Barr delivered a remarkably incendiary and inflammatory speech this week, apparently defending his overtly partisan and political management of the Justice Department and triggering a wave of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/is-bill-barr-signaling-that-his-much-hyped-durham-probe-is-a-bust/