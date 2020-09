Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 00:08 Hits: 4

NPR is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87. BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who charted a course for women’s rights at the U.S. Supreme Court…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/ruth-bader-ginsburg-womens-rights-icon-dies-at-87/