Category: World Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 22:27 Hits: 4

The theft of the books has been linked to a Romanian crime group. London's Met Police said the books were found in a hidden compartment under a house in rural Romania.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rare-books-worth-millions-stolen-from-uk-found-in-romania/a-54983640?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf