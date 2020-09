Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 02:05 Hits: 5

A trio of European countries opposed the September 20 deadline set by the US to reimpose sanctions on Iran. They said any decision to reimpose the measures would not be legal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-france-germany-oppose-us-deadline-to-reimpose-sanctions-on-iran/a-54983869?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf