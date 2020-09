Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 05:04 Hits: 7

As the US presidential election kicks into overdrive, filling the Supreme Court seat has already become a pivotal matter for voters. Despite Republican pledges not to, US President Donald Trump could still fill the seat.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ruth-bader-ginsburg-s-death-sets-stage-for-us-election-battle/a-54984738?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf